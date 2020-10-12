Hattiesburg School District reports 2 positive coronavirus cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHTL) – The Hattiesburg Public School District reported an employee and a student tested positive for the coronavirus from the week of October 5 to October 9.
Ten employees have been quarantined, along with 73 students.
|–
|# OF POSITIVE CASES (%)
|# QUARANTINED (%)
|Employees (Total # of Employees 622)
|1 (0.16%)
|10 (1.61%)
|Students (Total # of Students 3,715)
|1 (0.03%)
|73 (1.97%)
