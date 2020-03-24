Hattiesburg Schools prepare online curriculum for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With kids at home and schools working on their distance learning plans, there has been a longer than usual gap in many children’s educations.

In the Pine Belt, schools are closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Hattiesburg Public School District is putting the finishing touches on its online curriculum.

“On Monday, March 30th, we will have our online instructional pieces, as well as some forms of pen and paper resources for students. They will be available for pick up at the school site between the hours of 9:00 and 1:00,” said Superintendent Robert Williams.

Until then, parents can keep their children learning for the rest of the week.

“I would just give the recommendation that I am currently doing with my daughter. I asked her for her regular daily schedule, and we’re trying to keep her aligned with her regular daily schedule. Move to learn from her E-Classes, giving her opportunities to do all of her art in addition to those math, science, social studies and language arts,” explained Williams.

He also said it’s important that you kids remain physically active.

The online classes for the Hattiesburg School Public District will begin on Monday, March 30.