HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Winn Dixie store on Hardy Street is now offering the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster at its in-store pharmacy.

The vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for people ages 18 and older two months after completing their primary vaccination series or their last booster vaccine.

As an incentive to get the vaccine, the store is offering up to $20 in free groceries. To receive the free grocery offer, customers can get a flu vaccine along with their Moderna bivalent vaccine during the same visit to receive a voucher for $20 in free groceries.

Customers can receive walk-up service or schedule an appointment online. The store is located at 4400 Hardy Street.