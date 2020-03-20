Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus

LONDON (AP) – The World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the idea that taking painkillers like ibuprofen might worsen the symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, WHO said it did a quick review and found no evidence on the issue. It also consulted with physicians treating COVID-19 patients. On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighed in, saying it too had not seen any evidence linking ibuprofen to worsened COVID-19 symptoms but would investigate.

Last weekend, the French minister of health tweeted that taking ibuprofen could worsen the illness.