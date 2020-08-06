Health Care Heroes: Masks from the Mustard Seed

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mustard Seed is committed to making sure adults with developmental disabilities live their best lives. Their Brandon Campus re-opened last month. Now, the Seedsters are doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

The colorful patterns created by the Seedsters are enough to brighten anybody’s day. You’ve seen them on ceramics, and now you can get them on a face mask.

Del Adams, the non-profit’s Executive Director, explained, “And so our Seedsters have painted canvases, painted water colors and then we have photographed those and turned those into masks that we can sell here in the gift shop.”

Customers have their temperatures checked and hands sanitized upon arrival. Money raised from the masks helps the Mustard Seed fulfill its mission, in a time when traditional fundraisers just aren’t happening.

Adams said, “So we’re trying to find other creative ways to bring in that income and support the ministry of supporting adults with disabilities.”

You can buy them online, too. The Mustard Seed has already sold 3,000 of them. The well-made cloth masks come in kid-sized all the way to extra-large. So go ahead, get creative with your mask game.

“It just brings joy to people, whether they are sick or just wearing a mask and being out in public. It just brings joy,” said Adams.

The Mustard Seed is also having a *WOW* sale at its Brandon gift shop. Items are up to 75 percent off. All the money raised goes right back into the enriching the lives of local adults.

