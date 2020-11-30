Health officials concerned about pandemic after Thanksgiving travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, there was a new warning from one of the nation’s leading COVID-19 experts.

“We’re really asking families to even mask indoors if they chose to gather during Thanksgiving, and others went across the country or even into the next state. And if you’re over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving, if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately,” stated Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response coordinator.

In Mississippi, there was a new record for hospitalizations in the state. On Twitter, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “This is truly serious. Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how.”

“The best way to do it, is to follow the recommendations of our healthcare officials. Wear your mask, social distance, maintain the hygiene and stay away from the crowd as much as possible,” explained Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

Medical experts encouraged Mississippians who traveled or were in large groups on Thanksgiving to consider getting tested for the virus.

“A lot of people have coronavirus. A lot of people have no symptoms. So if you’ve traveled theoretically, you could’ve come into close contact with someone with coronavirus. And as I said earlier with the CDC guidelines, it’s been recommended that you get tested if you had this close contact even if you don’t have any symptoms at all,” stated Dr. Quinn.

Doctors also warned of possible large waves of COVID-19 cases with Christmas and New Year’s Eve on the way.

