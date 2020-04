VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center expanded COVID-19 testing to Vicksburg on Tuesday.

The testing was for one-day only in the parking lot of the Pemberton Mall.

Vicksburg Police worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol to ensure people stayed safe in the area.

UMMC plans to reach out to those who were tested to let them know about their results.