Healthcare Heroes: Carla Robinson

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – New York City has been labeled ground-zero for Covid-19 in America.

A Registered Nurse from Crystal Springs answered the call to help our neighbors to the North.

The numbers out of New York are devastating. More than 160,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 12,000 deaths. Registered Nurse Carla Robinson knew she had to do something.

She says, “I saw how overwhelmed, just from the news footage and everything how the nurses were, and I know how that feeling gets pretty often, so I just said, ‘Yeah’ I want to help, so.”

So, Carla, made arrangements with her mother to care her 2 year old, and joined an estimated 20,000 other out of state medical personnel on the front lines in the Big Apple.

Carla adds, “We’re from all over the world. I’ve met people from Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, every state is here, coming for the cause. So it has really been a beautiful.”

Carla was first assigned to Harlem Hospital, then a rehabilitation facility for geriatric patients. Her 9 years of experience serve her well.

Carla adds, “Well, coming from the E-R, I’m pretty tolerable of a lot, but it’s definitely a different set of things, of challenges each day.”

When we caught up with Carla, she’d been working for three weeks straight.

Carla says, “A lot of us haven’t had hot meals in 21 days, and so coming from the South, so, I miss my good food, but I’ve been holding up, lots of cold salads and things like that.” Like so many of us Carla is making do with less. Like so few us, Carla is making a real difference where it’s needed most.

Carla says nurses have a become a patient’s family at this point. That creates its own challenges, but it’s a role she’s happy to fill. Her advice for making it through the pandemic? Water, water, water. She says staying hydrated is crucial if you want to stay healthy.