Heart condition linked to COVID-19 plays role in college football changes

(CBS Austin) – The Big 10 and the Pac 12 conferences announced they won’t be playing college football in the fall due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

CBS Sports reports college football officials received “eye-opening” information on myocarditis that’s been part of the discussion for canceling fall football for the Big 10 and Pac 12.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle typically caused by a viral infection, like COIVD-19 or H1N1. If untreated it can cause heart damage or sudden cardiac arrest.

Genevieve Rumore’s husband, once a college basketball player at Pace University, had it and needed a heart transplant.

“Back in 1970, they didn’t know what (myocarditis) was. He had an enlarged heart, he had chest pain, (doctors) said ‘oh, maybe you had a virus or something, but you’re an athlete so your heart is enlarged. So no worries.’ Then 25 years later he woke up in heart failure. Then eight years after that he needed a heart transplant. And they related it all back to the myocarditis that was caused by a mononucleosis when he was a teenager,” said Rumore.

Rumore is a cardiac and ER nurse and now the executive director of the Myocarditis Foundation.

She said the heart condition can reduce the ability of the heart to pump and lead to an abnormal heartbeat. It tend to effects twice as many high school to college aged men as it does women.

Studies are still being done on it’s connection to COVID-19 but early research shows up to 23 percent of people who had COVID-19 are left with myocarditis.

”If you do not know that you had myocarditis or you might have thought you had a mild case, and you say ‘I’m feeling good’ and you go out there,” said Rumore. “The faster you’re running, the faster (the heart) has to work, the harder it is, it becomes more irritable. The irritability over the scar tissue can cause lethal cardiac arrhythmia. That’s what happens when athletes pass out on the ball field.” she said.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bolwsby reportedly said there was “growing evidence” of concern over the heart condition. And CBS Sports reports at least fifteen Big 10 athletes were left with Myocarditis after having COVID.

”The earlier you can diagnose it, the better the outcome for the patient,” said Rumore.

Treatment for the heart condition depends on your symptoms. The foundation suggests if you have COVID–19 to ask your doctor about myocarditis.

