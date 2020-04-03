High court postpones April arguments because of coronavirus

(AP) – The Supreme Court says it will postpone arguments scheduled for April because of the coronavirus pandemic but isn’t ruling out hearing some arguments within months.

Friday’s announcement means a total of 20 arguments scheduled for March and April have now been postponed. That includes fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The court says it will consider rescheduling some cases before the end of the term “if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at the time.”