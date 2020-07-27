Hinds CARES Grant program to aid students during COVID-19 disruption

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College is offering help for current and new students whose college education has been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hinds CARES Grant program will award $500 to 2,000 students on a first-come, first-served basis to help with fall 2020 college expenses. Fall classes begin on August 17. Current plans are for on-campus classes as well as online classes.

“Because Hinds CARES, these one-time grants are designed to help college students and families fill the gap in paying for college expenses,” said Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik. “The way forward from this pandemic, for individuals, for the economy, for the general welfare of society, will be through higher education and the opportunities that it will provide. Our college intends to continue to lead in this effort.”

To be eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Have a standard high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma

· Be a returning student to Hinds Community College or be a new student to Hinds Community College who has completed the admissions process. To apply, see the college website at https://www.hindscc.edu/admissions

· Completed a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have those results on file in the Hinds Office of Financial Aid

· Be enrolled in and attending a minimum of six credit hours for fall 2020.

To apply for a CARES Grant, students can go to the college website at https://www.hindscc.edu/cares.

Students are permitted to spend the Hinds CARES grant money in one of three ways:

· A $500 credit toward the purchase of a laptop or device in a Hinds bookstore

· Fall 2020 tuition, fees, supplies, room and board

· Other expenses related to the disruption of a student’s college education because of the coronavirus, including food and housing insecurities, transportation, health care, child care or loss of employment.

For more information, email cares@hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HINDSCC or 601.857.3767.

