Hinds CC extends spring break for students; employees to return March 16

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College students, who take courses on one of the six campuses, will have another week for spring break. Employees will return to work on Monday, March 16. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Leaders said they’re taking the measures to monitor the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, Hinds does not have any known cases of the virus.

On-campus classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23. While it is the current plan to resume normal operations on March 23, faculty and staff are preparing to move to an online instructional program should the situation call for it.

Residence halls on both the Raymond and Utica campuses will reopen at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Effective immediately, all international and out-of-state travel is suspended until further notice.