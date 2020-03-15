Hinds CC to close all 6 campuses through March 20

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hinds Community College President Dr. Clyde Muse announced on Sunday, March 15 that the college will close all six campuses for faculty and staff through March 20.

The college on Friday, March 13 had already announced that students at all six campuses would have an extended spring week of at least a week. Online classes are continuing as scheduled.

“We continue to evaluate opportunities to take the appropriate precautionary measures. Just yesterday (Saturday, March 14) Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency and, thus, many school districts, churches and others have voluntarily closed for an extended period of time,” Muse said.

Muse said the situation will continue to be evaluated with a determination for proceeding to be made on Thursday, March 19.

“It is my goal to resume normal operations as soon as feasibly possible so that we can continue to provide our students with the educational experience that they desire and deserve,” he said.

Effective immediately, all international and out-of-state travel is suspended until further notice.