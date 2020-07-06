Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Hinds County deputies conduct safety checkpoints to hand out masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office conducted safety checkpoints to pass out face masks to citizens.

The department said they’re handing out the masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the City of Jackson, there is a mandate that requires people to wear masks.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories