Hinds County deputies conduct safety checkpoints to hand out masks

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office conducted safety checkpoints to pass out face masks to citizens.
The department said they’re handing out the masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In the City of Jackson, there is a mandate that requires people to wear masks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases
- MDHS issues Request For Proposals to award up to $36 million in TANF services
- City of Canton to issue mandatory face mask order
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- MDE schedules first virtual Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year ceremony