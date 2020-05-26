Hinds County employees return to work

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County employees returned to work on Tuesday with new safety guidelines in place.

Supervisor Robert Graham said the county couldn’t stay closed forever, but they needed to protect employees.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get back to normal. It’s an eerie feeling in the building when you walk past someone, when someone is approaching you. You’re approaching that person, it’s just an eerie feeling,” said Graham. “You can see that our employees, I don’t want to say they’re afraid, but I can see that they’re apprehensive about being back at work in the middle of a pandemic. So it’s kind of a little unusual, usual day.”

Graham said the county started giving out more masks from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and will continue the giveaways for the rest of the week.