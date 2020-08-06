Hinds County leaders secure space for temporary morgue

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors said the county has a fix to its overflowing morgue issues, for now.

A backlog and rising deaths in the count put a strain on Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. This stems from a lack of production at the State Crime Lab.

“From a situation that was existing at the state medical examiner’s office, and it put us into a bind. So it became an emergency situation it was something that was unpredicted,” said Grisham-Stewart.

Now with space made available at the State Crime Lab and a private partnership, Hinds County now has adequate storage.

“There are some minor modifications that are needed to be done before I’m able to actually start putting individuals there, but they are minor. And I anticipate being able to utilize this facility in the very near future,” explained the coroner.

The private facility has not been named. Leaders cited safety concerns.

“For the integrity of the investigations and for the security of myself and my staff, we do work all times of the day, all times of the night. And unfortunately, there seems to be a curiosity about deceased and death amongst the general public,” stated Grisham-Stewart.

At this time, eight bodies are awaiting autopsies in Hinds County.

