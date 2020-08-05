Hinds County Schools delay reopening to August 17

This article has been updated to reflect the information that the Hinds County School District is revising its reopening plan.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County School District has decided to delay its re-opening for all students in grades PreK-12th until August 17, 2020. This will include students who selected traditional, hybrid, and virtual learning options.

All schools are scheduled to re-open on Monday, August 17, 2020, with students following their schedule of choice which includes:

Every student in pre-K through eighth grade who chose a traditional schedule will report to their assigned campus.

Every student in pre-K through eighth grade who chose a virtual schedule will log into their classes and begin their synchronous virtual learning.

All high school students who selected a hybrid schedule will report to their assigned campus if it is their in-person day. Any hybrid student who is virtual on August 17, 2020, will complete their asynchronous assignments online.

All high school students who selected a virtual schedule will log into their classes if it is their synchronous learning day. Any virtual student who is asynchronous on August 17, 2020, will complete their asynchronous assignments.

As outlined in the Governor’s Executive Order, “This brief delay to the start of the 2020-2021 academic year will allow parents and guardians in our county to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, as well as to provide time for such children to remain at home or in another family environment with limited interactions with persons outside of their family, to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings while in public, all of which will decrease the risk of community spread of COVID-19 when school begins.”

All district schools will tentatively reopen on Monday, August 17, 2020, with several safety measures in place to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff members.

In addition to daily temperature checks of everyone entering school buildings, masks or face coverings will be required on buses and inside buildings, with limited medical exceptions.

Classrooms, common areas, and buses will be sanitized daily, and the district has built upon its existing partnership with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Center to launch clinics that can perform COVID-19 tests in every school.

The full reopening plan, which includes a complete list of measures the district is taking to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, is available at www.hinds.k12.ms.

