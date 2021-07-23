Hinds County Schools to require students to wear masks for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Hinds County School District announced on Friday the district’s reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

All district schools will reopen on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with several COVID-19 safety measures in place. In addition to daily temperatures checks of everyone entering school buildings, masks or face coverings will be required on buses and inside buildings.

Classrooms, common areas, and buses will be sanitized daily, and the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Medical Clinic will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities for students and staff.

The full reopening plan can be viewed here.