Hinds County students return to class amid COVID-19 pandemic

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The first day of school for 2020 is in the books for students in the Jackson-metro area.

Leaders at Gary Road Intermediate School said everything went really well for the first day. Some kids were taken back a little to see the classrooms changed up, with desks apart, privacy shields and even some of their friends on Zoom.

For those who chose to come back to school, there was a staggered drop off process based on grade and where their classroom was located. Temperatures were taken on every child before going into the building. If individuals were not wearing a face mask, they could not come inside.

Principal Ashley Green said parents did a really great job in getting their kids ready.

“Parents did a great job over the break, and over the summer as well, preparing students on how to wear their masks and things of that nature. So it worked out really well,” explained Green.

LATEST STORIES: