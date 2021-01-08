Hinds County supervisor encourages neighbors to get COVID-19 vaccine

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun, along with other members of the Board of Supervisors, stressed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Calhoun received his shot at the Hinds County Comprehensive Health Center on Wednesday. He said he’s experienced some arm soreness, but other than that, he’s doing well.

On Friday, Calhoun said he hopes those in the African American community, who are skeptical of getting the vaccine, will see him as an example.

“This is very important to Hinds County, and that’s why we’re here talking about it,” he said.

Calhoun said he will receive his second dose of the vaccine in February.

