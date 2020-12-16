Hinds County supervisor to host drive-thru children’s mask giveaway

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District 1 Supervisors Robert Graham will give away free reusable children’s masks to neighbors in his district on Friday, December 18. The goal is to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and make sure families are prepared during the holiday season.

The masks will be for children ages 6-12. District 1 parents and guardians will be able to drive up and pick up the masks for a more contactless exchange.

The giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Old Virginia College Parking Lot, located at Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES: