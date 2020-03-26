Hinds County Supervisors announce additional measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors discussed the additional measures it’s taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
All Hinds County offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
What services are provided online:
- Tax Collector
- Public can pay
- Tag (renewal only)
- Real Property Tax
- Mobile Home Tax
- Personal Property Tax
- Tax Assessor
- Public can access and complete forms to mail in
- Chancery
- Clerk – Public can pay real property delinquent taxes online or mail a check & file Chancery Clerk documents via SimpliFile
- Court – Public can add to existing cases only
- Circuit
- Clerk – Public can file court documents via Mississippi Electronic Courts (MEC)
- Court – Public has no current online capabilities
- Election Commission
- Public can access and complete voter registration form to mail in or email
- Justice Court
- Public can pay traffic tickets only
- Permit and Zoning
- Public can access and complete forms to mail in
- Personnel
- Public can view job offerings and submit job application online or mail in
- Public Works
- Public can make reports online or via hotline
What services currently cannot be provided online:
- No initial filing paperwork or fees can be collected from the following (would have to change from the State level):
- Circuit Clerk – Marriage license
- Tax Collector – New tag registration and mobile home registration
- Tax Assessor – Homestead exemption and mobile home registration
- No initial filing fees can be collected from the following:
- Permit and Zoning – New permit application
- Justice Court – No civil and criminal case filings
- The following areas must have staff to come in to process or at least pick up items to complete:
- Mail and Copy Center – Must come in to process mail
- Accounting – Can’t issue checks online