Hinds County Supervisors announce additional measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors discussed the additional measures it’s taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All Hinds County offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

What services are provided online:

  • Tax Collector
    • Public can pay
      • Tag (renewal only)
      • Real Property Tax
      • Mobile Home Tax
      • Personal Property Tax
  • Tax Assessor
    • Public can access and complete forms to mail in
  • Chancery
    • Clerk – Public can pay real property delinquent taxes online or mail a check & file Chancery Clerk documents via SimpliFile
    • Court – Public can add to existing cases only
  • Circuit
    • Clerk – Public can file court documents via Mississippi Electronic Courts (MEC)
    • Court – Public has no current online capabilities
  • Election Commission
    • Public can access and complete voter registration form to mail in or email
  • Justice Court
    • Public can pay traffic tickets only
  • Permit and Zoning
    • Public can access and complete forms to mail in
  • Personnel
    • Public can view job offerings and submit job application online or mail in
  • Public Works
    • Public can make reports online or via hotline

What services currently cannot be provided online:

  • No initial filing paperwork or fees can be collected from the following (would have to change from the State level):
    • Circuit Clerk – Marriage license
    • Tax Collector – New tag registration and mobile home registration
    • Tax Assessor – Homestead exemption and mobile home registration
  • No initial filing fees can be collected from the following:
    • Permit and Zoning – New permit application
    • Justice Court – No civil and criminal case filings
  • The following areas must have staff to come in to process or at least pick up items to complete:
    • Mail and Copy Center – Must come in to process mail
    • Accounting – Can’t issue checks online

