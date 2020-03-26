Hinds County Supervisors announce additional measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors discussed the additional measures it’s taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All Hinds County offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

What services are provided online:

Tax Collector Public can pay Tag (renewal only) Real Property Tax Mobile Home Tax Personal Property Tax



Tax Assessor Public can access and complete forms to mail in



Chancery Clerk – Public can pay real property delinquent taxes online or mail a check & file Chancery Clerk documents via SimpliFile Court – Public can add to existing cases only



Circuit Clerk – Public can file court documents via Mississippi Electronic Courts (MEC) Court – Public has no current online capabilities



Election Commission Public can access and complete voter registration form to mail in or email



Justice Court Public can pay traffic tickets only



Permit and Zoning Public can access and complete forms to mail in



Personnel Public can view job offerings and submit job application online or mail in



Public Works Public can make reports online or via hotline



What services currently cannot be provided online:

No initial filing paperwork or fees can be collected from the following (would have to change from the State level): Circuit Clerk – Marriage license Tax Collector – New tag registration and mobile home registration Tax Assessor – Homestead exemption and mobile home registration



No initial filing fees can be collected from the following: Permit and Zoning – New permit application Justice Court – No civil and criminal case filings

