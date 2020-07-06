Hinds County supervisors: Masks must be worn in all public, unincorporated areas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to issue an order mandating that all neighbors in the unincorporated areas of the county wear a mask or face cover while in public. Health officials said wearing masks will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The order is effective immediately. It includes all individuals over two years of age.

Supervisors said businesses are directed to require individuals to wear a mask/face cover before entering their establishments.

Face covers can be made of paper or cloth. Homemade coverings such as, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are all acceptable. Medical grade masks should be saved for healthcare workers.

The City of Jackson and the City of Canton are also requiring neighbors to wear face masks.

