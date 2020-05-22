Hinds County leaders to distribute masks to municipalities

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County employees are set to return back to work on Tuesday, May 26.

Employees will be required to wear masks, and their temperatures will be taken at the beginning of their shifts. Hinds County supervisors said plexiglass will be in place, along with markers and signage.

In an effort to make sure everyone in the county has a mask, leaders will distribute more than 150,000 KN95 masks to municipalities. The distribution will be based on the 2010 Census. Two additional shipments will come next week.

As supervisors work to reopen county officers, they’re encouraging the public to: