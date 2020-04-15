Breaking News
Hinds, Quitman counties set for Saturday mobile COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Hinds and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested on Saturday, April 18, for COVID-19 through a one-day, drive-through collection sites. Testing is 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointment-only collection sites are:

  • Quitman County: Supervalu, 1012 Martin Luther King Drive, Marks
  • Hinds County: Jackson State University’s Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, 1400 John R. Lynch St., Jackson

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

