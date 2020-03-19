Holmes Community College students start online format

1  of  2
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Spring semester classes at Holmes Community College started back in an online format on March 18 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Plans are being made to host individual training for career and technical students in addition to their online content.

“We take a lot of pride at Holmes at being flexible and responding to our communities’ needs quickly,” Holmes Community College President Dr. Jim Haffey said. “That is a culture that our instructors and employees embrace.”

Wifi is available to students in the following areas of our campuses: Goodman Campus, along Montague Street; Ridgeland Campus, parking lot in front of Adcock Library; Grenada Campus, parking lot on Avent Drive near the Phillips Building; and the Attala Center, in the big parking lot.

Hours available will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Students need to be aware that signal strength is determined by the numbers of users so the strength may fluctuate as more people take advantage of the service.

