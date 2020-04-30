Hope for Better Days inspires Clinton community

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Mississippi, people have been looking for ways to keep spirits high.

In the City of Clinton, murals are popping up in the downtown area. The “Hope for Better Days” message is spreading light through the downtown streets and the surrounding neighborhood. The illustration of hope started with Tara Lytal, who is the director of Main Street Clinton.

“Main Street Clinton started and initiative really based on the One Republic song ‘Better Days.’ We thought, hey this is inspiring. We wanted to push out something fun for our community, so we asked out businesses to decorate with rainbows,” said Lytal.

But she didn’t stop there. Lytal wanted families to join in on the fun.

“We’ve also, the Main Street Program, has promoted a rainbow hunt this give parents something to do, to get the kids out. The afternoon break from all the home school they’re doing. And so, they’re walking around town, hunting for rainbows, taking pictures with rainbows.”

Lytal said anyone can put up a rainbow or an inspirational message to inspire hope for the future in Clinton.