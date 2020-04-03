Hosemann: Ring church bells in support of healthcare workers

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann is asking Mississippi churches to ring their church bells at 6:00 p.m. every day beginning April 6 through the end of the statewide shelter-in-place order.

The shelter-in-place order is expected to end on Monday, April 20. Gov. Tate Reeves issued the order on Wednesday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The shelter-in-place order starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

Citizens are also being asked to ring their bells from their front porch in recognition of the healthcare workers and those who are sick.

