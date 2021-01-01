Digital First: Hospitals overwhelmed as New Year approaches

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Rising coronavirus cases in South Mississippi forced already overwhelmed hospitals to reach their limits.

“The hospital is always extremely busy, and we have faced hardships in the past as with Katrina, but as you ask us to reflect back on the year, this was an unknown illness, and we were trying to navigate new territory while at the same time care for people who depended on us, who needed information and who were also afraid of the unknown,” said Steven Farrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Dr. Farrell said in his 35 years experience, nothing in history compares to the coronavirus pandemic and the extreme need for hospital care. According to the doctor, 40% of the ICU and 25% of the general population in Forrest General is taken up by COVID patients, leaving 60% of ICU and 75% of the general population to patients that are at the hospital for other reasons.

This comes on the heels of Mississippi reaching 215,811 coronavirus cases and 4,787 deaths with a seven day average of over a thousand citizens infected. As of December 30, Mississippi has 2,756 new cases and 40 new deaths with just 64 Adult ICU beds left available.







