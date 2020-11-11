How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses. They are caused by different viruses, but there are some differences between the flu and COVID-19.
Signs and Symptoms
Similarities:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Differences:
- Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms.
- COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.
How long symptoms appear after exposure and infection
Similarities:
- For both COVID-19 and flu, one or more days can pass between a person becoming infected and when he or she starts to experience illness symptoms.
Differences:
- If a person has COVID-19, it could take them longer to develop symptoms than if they had flu.
- Typically, a person develops flu symptoms anywhere from one to four days after infection.
- Typically, a person develops COVID-19 symptoms five days after being infected, but symptoms can appear as early as two days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection, and the time range can vary.
The CDC has more information about the differences between the flu and COVID-19 on its website.
