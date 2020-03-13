How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone

NEW YORK (AP) – You’re washing your hands to ward off the coronavirus, but don’t forget about that extension of your hand and breeding ground for germs: your phone.

Cleaning your phone improperly can damage it. Don’t spray the phone with disinfectant or dunk it in cleaning solution. You can use a Clorox wipe or soft cloth sprayed with disinfectant to wipe it down. Be sure to turn off your phone and unplug all cables first.

The virus has infected 137,000 people worldwide. More than 5,000 have died, but most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms.