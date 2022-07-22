JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or documentation of any kind in order to receive the tests.

The tests can be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours. To find your county health department, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

If you are homebound, you can order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.

For those who receive a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

In recent weeks, Mississippi has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. On Thursday, MSDH reported more than 2,000 cases in a single day.

According to MSDH, COVID-19 vaccines are available at county health departments. This includes vaccines for children ages five to 11.