How to protect your kids from COVID-19 while trick-or-treating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though COVID numbers are down, health experts warn Mississippi is not completely in the clear just yet.

The number of new COVID-19 cases each day is decreasing nationwide. With those low numbers, more people are looking to get out and trick-or-treat this Halloween. Healthcare providers recommend trick-or-treating with caution since small children still aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

Zipora Martin-Brown, who is a nurse practitioner for Central Mississippi Health Services, said, “If individuals are going to go out and trick-or-treating, I think that they should continue distancing. I think they should continue to wear their masks for added protection, and then also participate, or go to places that have treats individually bagged to prevent multiple contact.”

While trick-or-treating may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Halloween, Central Mississippi Health Services leaders emphasized there are other ways to join in on the fun without going door-to-door.

“It would be good to visit places that have harvest fests because those harvest festivals are usually set up using COVID precautions,” said Martin-Brown.

Central Mississippi Health Services is working to educate and vaccinate as many people as possible in hopes of keeping the coronavirus numbers down throughout the metro area.

Some health experts said vaccinations are the only way out of this pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci said families with fully vaccinated adults should be able to safely celebrate Halloween.