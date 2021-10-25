IHL board votes in favor of vaccine mandates for university employees with federal contracts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) held a special emergency called meeting on Monday to discuss President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on mandating the coronavirus vaccines.

Monday’s motion by the board required COVID-19 vaccines for university employees, who work on campus and receive federal contracts. The motion would be in conjunction with the president’s executive order.

The board voted 9-3 in favor of the vaccine mandate. IHL leaders said prior board direction will remain in effect. Last month. the IHL Board voted against vaccine mandates.

“If the university was to make an affirmative determination that an employee in that situation was not going to come into contact in any way of the employees that do work in some way on the contract, then there’s the potential that, that employee would not have to get the vaccine,” said one person.

One board member, Teresa Hubbard, attempted to postpone voting on the motion. She said members had received new information in the 11th hour and did not have enough time to review.

University employees with federal contracts must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021. Currently, Mississippi’s eight public universities have 120 federal contracts with a value at $271 million.