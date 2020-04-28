IHL Commissioner establishes Safe Start Task Force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. established the Safe Start Task Force for the university system. According to the IHL, the task force will craft a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester, so that students and universities can achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of the challenging circumstances.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption to all facets of our society and university operations are not excluded,” said Dr. Rankins. “Regardless of the challenges, our universities are committed to providing the best and safest educational experience possible for their students and the most productive and safest work environment for their employees. To achieve this goal, key leaders from each of the eight universities will provide valuable input through the task force.”
Mississippi State University Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw will serve as Chair. The members of the Safe Start Task Force include:
Alcorn State University
- Dr. Keith McGee: Interim Vice President and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
- Ms. Dorothy Davis: Director of Health and Disability Services
Delta State University
- Dr. Charles McAdams: Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
- Dr. Michelle Roberts: Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff
Jackson State University
- Ms. Robin Pack: Executive Director for Human Resources
- Dr. Carlos Wilson: Interim Director of School of Lifelong Learning
Mississippi State University
- Dr. David Shaw: Provost and Executive Vice President
- Dr. Regina Hyatt: Vice President for Student Affairs
Mississippi University for Women
- Dr. Tammie McCoy: Professor & Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences
- Mr. Jason Trufant: Director of Athletics and Recreation
Mississippi Valley State University
- Dr. La Shon Brooks: Chief of Staff and Legislative Liaison
- Ms. Joyce Dixon: Vice President for Business and Finance
The University of Mississippi
- Mr. Larry Sparks: Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance
- Dr. Charlotte Pegues: Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
The University of Southern Mississippi
- Mr. Chad Driskell: Vice President for External Affairs
- Dr. Amy Chasteen: Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs