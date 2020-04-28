IHL Commissioner establishes Safe Start Task Force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. established the Safe Start Task Force for the university system. According to the IHL, the task force will craft a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester, so that students and universities can achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of the challenging circumstances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption to all facets of our society and university operations are not excluded,” said Dr. Rankins. “Regardless of the challenges, our universities are committed to providing the best and safest educational experience possible for their students and the most productive and safest work environment for their employees. To achieve this goal, key leaders from each of the eight universities will provide valuable input through the task force.”

Mississippi State University Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw will serve as Chair. The members of the Safe Start Task Force include:

Alcorn State University

Dr. Keith McGee: Interim Vice President and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Ms. Dorothy Davis: Director of Health and Disability Services

Delta State University

Dr. Charles McAdams: Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Dr. Michelle Roberts: Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff

Jackson State University

Ms. Robin Pack: Executive Director for Human Resources

Dr. Carlos Wilson: Interim Director of School of Lifelong Learning

Mississippi State University

Dr. David Shaw: Provost and Executive Vice President

Dr. Regina Hyatt: Vice President for Student Affairs

Mississippi University for Women

Dr. Tammie McCoy: Professor & Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences

Mr. Jason Trufant: Director of Athletics and Recreation

Mississippi Valley State University

Dr. La Shon Brooks: Chief of Staff and Legislative Liaison

Ms. Joyce Dixon: Vice President for Business and Finance

The University of Mississippi

Mr. Larry Sparks: Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance

Dr. Charlotte Pegues: Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

The University of Southern Mississippi