Immigration, citizen services suspended due to coronavirus

(CNN) – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is being impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The agency said it’s suspending all in-person services, including interviews and naturalization ceremonies.

The suspension is expected to last until at least April 1. Employees will continue to work on services that do not require face-to-face contact with the public.

USCIS is responsible for administering green cards and naturalization ceremonies, as well as citizenship, asylum and refugee processing.

This move puts all field offices on the same page. Some were already closed, some remained opened and others had reduced in-person interviews.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review announced that it will close an additional 10 immigration courts until April 10.