Impact of COVID-19 on Pine Belt daycares

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The coronavirus pandemic has schools and daycares doing whatever they can to keep children safe.

Daycare centers have one of the biggest challenges, because in part, kids are not old enough to take the COVID vaccine. One Pine Belt daycare center is doing other things to protect kids.

Bentley Wells said, “We’ve kept the masks on since last year now. We are checking temperatures at the door, and parents aren’t coming in the building.”

Wells said the daycare is taking all possible precautions to keep kids safe and reduce the spread.

“Lots of cleaning. We’ve added some UV lights. We have air purifier systems. We’ve had total pro-sanitizer that comes in every 60 to 90 days to spray our building with a product.”

He said the school maintains good communication with the parents.

“The thing we miss the most is having them inside of the building to be able to speak every single day about how their child is doing.”