Inmate visitation suspended at Jones County detention facilities due to COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) announced inmate visitation has been suspended at both the Adult Detention Facility and the Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility effective immediately due to COVID-19. The suspension will be in place until further notice.

“The risk to inmates, corrections officers and visitors is too great at this time to allow for visitation at our detention facilities even though the inmates and visitors are separated by safety glass and must use a telephone system to speak to each other,” stated JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “The COVID-19 Delta Variant has such a high transmission rate that we just can’t take any chances right now of the pandemic spreading to our incarcerated individuals.”

There are currently 180 adult inmates and seven juveniles in the facilities.