Inmates working with MPIC play key role in fight against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi inmates, who are working for a non-profit organization, are making masks and gowns to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They’re making the items through Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. (MPIC), which gives inmates work experience designed to be beneficial before and after their release.

MPIC has partnered with Blue Delta Jeans Co. to produce masks and is working with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to make gowns.

“To date we are currently producing somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 15,000 masks a day at our South Mississippi Correctional (Institution) garment factory,” Bradley Lum, MPIC’s CEO, said. “Our Parchman facility is producing somewhere in the neighborhood of 5 to 7,000 isolation gowns a day for the state. Frankly, the need is only growing so we’re committed to doing that as long as we have to. We’re fortunate that we are able to retool our facilities and get that moving in the right direction.”