Inside look at how Jackson VA hospital operates amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As hospitals work to get the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees, 12 News got an exclusive look at how the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is taking steps to keep its patients safe.

Leaders said dozens of boxes are delivered each week to the hospital, filled with face shields, hairnets, shoe coverings, gowns and disinfectant. Some rooms at the facility have been converted to store the items.

The chapel and the day room at the hospital are being used as an ICU center. The VA has four hospitals across Mississippi, and three of them are experiencing a second COVID-19 outbreak. The facility in Jackson is not currently experiencing an outbreak.

“We test every resident twice a week, if we get it identified. Right now, we have an outbreak in our other three homes, and we isolate them. And we make sure to do contract tracing, which nursing staff, house keeping, everybody they may have come in contact with, so that we can isolate them, monitor them over the next five to seven days, in case they get contagious so they don’t spread the virus,” explained Stacey Pickering, executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board.

Pickering said everyone inside the VA receives rapid tests.

