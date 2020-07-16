Inside Look: UMMC caring for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Intensive Care Unit, which has 80 beds for adults, is completely full at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Doctors confirmed patients have been forced into other hospitals within the state or across the country due to the lack of rooms available.

Shifts that range from eight to 12 hours are all too common with staffing shortages, and sometimes they don’t even have time for bathroom breaks.

In a video released by UMMC, going non-stop to keep people alive has in taken a toll on the healthcare workers.

“Some of our physicians are self-isolating. They’re not staying with their families. So that’s difficult. When we leave work, we don’t have emotional support that we could have if we hug our friends and socialize. So that sort of isolation contributes to the stress and burnout at work,” said Risa Moriarity, Executive Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine.

