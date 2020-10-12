Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count

Coronavirus

by: Amir Vahdat, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.

The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories