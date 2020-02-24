Iran says 12 dead from new virus, rejects higher death toll

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s government says 12 people have died nationwide from the new coronavirus, and it has rejected claims of a much higher death toll by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country.

The conflicting reports raised questions about the Iranian government’s transparency concerning the scale of the outbreak. Iran’s Health Ministry said total infections have risen to 61 while deaths stood at 12.

But a lawmaker from Qom was quoted by a semi-official news agency as saying the death toll was 50. Even with the lower toll of 12, the number of deaths compared to the number of confirmed infections is higher in Iran than in any other country.