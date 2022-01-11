Is business booming or bombing as COVID-19 pandemic continues?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses are having to change the way they operate to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the pandemic is causing business at Herbal Blessings on Farish Street in Jackson to boom.

“We have over 400 different herbs and herbal blends that can help with boosting your immune system. People have been very receptive to coming down,” said Eric T. Collins with Herbal Blessings.

Some of the popular items at the business include anti-viral herbs, sea-moss and elderberry.

“We opened this herbal shop where nowhere around you can get herbs, and we do feel like it was destined to be this way, and we’re glad to be a part of the community and being a resource,” said Collins.

Business has been different at Trotter’s Market.

“It’s been up and down. Some days are slow for us this month has been especially slow,” said Nikki Smith with Trotter’s Market.

Officials at the store said they’re working to provide a comfortable experience for new and existing customers by soon providing a curbside option.

“We want to make sure that everyone is protected whether their high risk or don’t want to be around a lot of people, so we want to provide everybody with an opportunity to shop with us,” said Smith.

Both businesses have felt the impact of the pandemic, but they plan to adapt to the changes as much as possible.