Israel’s Netanyahu to go into quarantine after aide tests positive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The somber day is the national memorial for the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators in World War Two. (Debbie Hill/Pool via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he will enter self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

The office says that Netanyahu has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he receives the results or is cleared by the health ministry and his personal doctor.

His close advisors are also isolating.

His office says the step is a precaution prior to the conclusion of an epidemiological investigation.

Netanyahu’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive. More than 4,300 Israelis have been infected with the new virus and 15 have died.

