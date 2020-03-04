Italian sport to take place without fans until April 3

MILAN (AP) – All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country.

The Italian government announced the measures in a new decree it issued on Wednesday night. That will likely see Italian soccer resume in full this weekend, with the calendar pushed back a week.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19.

The new decree also calls into question Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14.