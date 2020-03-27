Italy is 2nd country to pass China in COVID-19 case total

LONDON (AP) – Italy has become the second country to overtake China in coronavirus infections, reaching 86,498 cases on the same day it recorded its single biggest leap in deaths, with 969 more victims.

Italy has recorded more virus-related deaths than any other country in the world, and has reported a further 9,134. Virus deaths are also surging in Spain and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for the disease.

In the United States, the number of infections surged to more than anywhere else in the world amid warnings that the pandemic might be accelerating in major urban areas like New York, Chicago and Detroit.