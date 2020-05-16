Breaking News
Italy seeks to boost tourism by opening borders June 3

VENICE, Italy (AP) – The Italian government has announced that it will throw open its borders next month, effectively ending Europe’s longest and strictest coronavirus lockdown in a bid to revive a decimated tourist industry.  

Both regional and international borders will open June 3, which will bring to an effective end Europe’s longest and strictest lockdown.

The measure, which eliminates a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad, is key to relaunching tourism — which is worth 13% of the Italy’s gross domestic product — just as the summer season gets under way.  

Such an opening is exactly what tourism operators have been waiting for — even if European neighbors so far appeared be wary of the unilateral Italian announcement.  

