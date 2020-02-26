Italy seeks to calm fears in Europe as cases, deaths rise

ROME (AP) – Italy is seeking international support for its virus containment efforts as its caseload grew to 447 and people linked to Italy got sick elsewhere in Europe and the world.

Italy’s health minister held a crisis meeting with European Union and World Health Organization representatives on Wednesday in Rome. The U.N. health agency is urging a scaled-up response.

Twelve people infected with the virus have died in Italy since Friday. Greece and North Macedonia registered its first virus infection in a woman who had traveled to northern Italy.

Latin America also reported its first case, a Brazilian man who visited Italy’s hard-hit Lombardy region.