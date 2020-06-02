Breaking News
Jackson and Hinds County to partner for Citizen Face Mask Distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson partnered with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for a Citizen Face Mask Distribution.

The mask distributions will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the following locations:

  • Sykes Community Center
    • Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
    • 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Westside Community Center
    • Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last)
    • 144 Wiggins Road, Jackson, MS 39209
  • Old Fred’s Parking Lot
    • Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
    • 6200 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211
  • Champions Gym
    • Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
    • 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, MS 39204
  • Vergy P. Middleton Community Center
    • Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
    • 3971 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39213
  • Pete Brown Golf Course
    • Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last)
    • 3200 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213
  • Metrocenter Parking Lot
    • Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
    • 1000 Metrocenter, Jackson, MS 39209

