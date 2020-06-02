Jackson and Hinds County to partner for Citizen Face Mask Distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson partnered with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for a Citizen Face Mask Distribution.
The mask distributions will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the following locations:
- Sykes Community Center
- Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
- 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, MS 39212
- Westside Community Center
- Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last)
- 144 Wiggins Road, Jackson, MS 39209
- Old Fred’s Parking Lot
- Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
- 6200 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211
- Champions Gym
- Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
- 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, MS 39204
- Vergy P. Middleton Community Center
- Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
- 3971 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39213
- Pete Brown Golf Course
- Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last)
- 3200 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213
- Metrocenter Parking Lot
- Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
- 1000 Metrocenter, Jackson, MS 39209