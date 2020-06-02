Jackson and Hinds County to partner for Citizen Face Mask Distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson partnered with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for a Citizen Face Mask Distribution.

The mask distributions will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Sykes Community Center Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last) 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, MS 39212



Westside Community Center Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last) 144 Wiggins Road, Jackson, MS 39209



Old Fred’s Parking Lot Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last) 6200 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211



Champions Gym Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last) 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, MS 39204



Vergy P. Middleton Community Center Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last) 3971 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39213



Pete Brown Golf Course Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (while supplies last) 3200 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213



Metrocenter Parking Lot Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (while supplies last) 1000 Metrocenter, Jackson, MS 39209

